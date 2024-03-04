Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 200,000 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.68 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

