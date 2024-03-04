Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.4 %

FERG opened at $214.43 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $214.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average of $174.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

