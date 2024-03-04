Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 29,978 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $434,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Atlassian by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $1,701,107.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,723,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,729 shares of company stock worth $65,644,114. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $209.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.63. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

