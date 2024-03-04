Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,393 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 449,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.9 %

CCL stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

