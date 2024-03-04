Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 701,856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 257,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

JNPR opened at $37.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $160,623.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,941,871.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $160,623.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,246 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,170. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

