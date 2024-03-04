Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $410,211,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,596 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,027,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HST opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

