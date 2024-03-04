Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $122.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

