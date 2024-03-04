Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Toro worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toro

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $92.05 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.