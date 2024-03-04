Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,789 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

