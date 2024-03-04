Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $83.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

