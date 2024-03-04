Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paycom Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Paycom Software by 29.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 15.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Paycom Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $184.75 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

