Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,196 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after buying an additional 150,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after buying an additional 229,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $62.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $777,470 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

