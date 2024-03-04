Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NYSE EVRG opened at $49.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

