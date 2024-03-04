Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,938 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

