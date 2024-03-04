Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,528 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,149,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ball by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.