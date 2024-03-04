Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.23 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 128,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $13,557,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

