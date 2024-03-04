Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.34 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,414 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PHM opened at $111.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $111.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

