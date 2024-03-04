Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Pentair worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

