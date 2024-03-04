Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,527 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 539,929 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,199,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 309,442 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,772,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,284,000 after acquiring an additional 261,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFCF opened at $41.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.