Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.62 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,944 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 26,675 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $136.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

