Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.95 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 237.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 93.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 526.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 168,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 141,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Clorox by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Clorox stock opened at $152.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.13.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

