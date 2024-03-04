Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $6.32 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.50 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

