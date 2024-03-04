Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,709 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Mosaic worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

