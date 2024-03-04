Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $142.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

