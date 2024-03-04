Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333,326 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 294.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79,092 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,961,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.1 %
CAG opened at $27.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
