Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 9,867 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 48.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

ATO stock opened at $112.73 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

