Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $314.60 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.67.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

