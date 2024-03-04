Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Masco worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Masco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after purchasing an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Masco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after purchasing an additional 282,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Masco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,875,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after buying an additional 711,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MAS. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $77.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $77.64.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

