Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 57.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1,500.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $266.09 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.72. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.