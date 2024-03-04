Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 318.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 112.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $289.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

