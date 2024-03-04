Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,279 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $82.66 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

