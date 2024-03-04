Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,160 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $180.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $183.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

