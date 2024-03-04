Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,413 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Leidos worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $127.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $129.06.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 107.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

