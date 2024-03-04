Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,872 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $95.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.12.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

