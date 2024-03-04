Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,965 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,162. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.4 %

JBHT opened at $203.33 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.