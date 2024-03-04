Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 20,112 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,112 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APO opened at $111.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

