Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 24,764 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,764 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.17.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

