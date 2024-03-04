Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,759 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,759 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 661.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $120.07 on Monday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

