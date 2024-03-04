Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 28,671 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,671 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Bunge Global worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BG opened at $93.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

