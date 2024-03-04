Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,149 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of LKQ worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.3% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,182,000 after acquiring an additional 844,188 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,564 shares of company stock worth $12,264,156. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

