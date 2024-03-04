Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $6.10 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 80,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,448 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CWB stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

