Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON opened at $314.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $318.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.47 and its 200-day moving average is $232.39.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,083,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $495,767.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

