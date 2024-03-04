Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $71.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $91.18.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. Ameren’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

