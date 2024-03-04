Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,983 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in FOX by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,169,000 after buying an additional 3,893,625 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,516,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FOX by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,976,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,584 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

