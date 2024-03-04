Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,519 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

