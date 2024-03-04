Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.35.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at C$81.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$81.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$89.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8484556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

