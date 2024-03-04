Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$96.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.35.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:TD opened at C$81.31 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$89.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8484556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

