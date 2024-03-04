Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Update

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 5.9 %
OTCMKTS:PBEGF opened at $0.65 on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
