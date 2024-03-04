Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Update

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 5.9 %

OTCMKTS:PBEGF opened at $0.65 on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.