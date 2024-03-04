Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $276.60 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

