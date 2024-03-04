Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 32,164 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

